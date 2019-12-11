'Superstore' Sneak Peek: Amy Gives Jonah a Pre-Meeting 'Pep Talk' (VIDEO)

Superstore's 2019 run may be winding down, but fans' love for Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman) isn't going anywhere between now and 2020, especially after this week's special holiday episode.

In the December 12 episode, "Negotiations," Jonah and Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi) stand as Cloud 9 representatives in union contract negotiations with corporate. TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the installment in a clip featuring Amy, Jonah and their fellow Cloud 9 employees.

Walking at a brisk pace, the couple make a sharp pair dressed in suits as she reminds him of all the points he should bring up during the corporate meeting. She then offers him a candy cane, claiming it will help him remember the points she's making.

"It's all in the union proposal, so I don't think I'll need a reminder," he tells her calmly. Amy then notes that Sandra is nowhere to be seen and suggests Jonah head to the meeting without her.

The idea doesn't have time to take off before Justine (Kelly Schumann) is interrupting, offering her own negotiation advice. A few moments later, Sandra arrives, but is her head in the clouds? Find out by checking out the clip above.

Don't miss the special holiday episode "Negotiations" when it airs Thursday, December 12.

Superstore, "Negotiations," Thursday, December 12, 9/8c, NBC