'New Year's Rockin' Eve': Usher and Sheryl Crow Join Performers Lineup

Usher and Sheryl Crow are set to perform during the New Orleans section of ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

The singers will be performing live from the All State Fan Fest Stage.

Billy Porter will be hosting the New Orleans parts of the telecast with Ciara hosting the West Coast celebration. Seacrest will be hosting alongside Lucy Hale for the New Year's Eve countdown from New York City's Times Square.

Dua Lipa, Green Day, Paula Abdul, Salt-N-Pepa, Megan Thee Stallion, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Anthony Ramos, SHAED, and Ava Max will be performing as part of the West Coast bash along with Ciara who will be taking the stage for her new song "Melanin."

NOLA, get ready! @Usher will be performing from the @Allstate Fan Fest on #RockinEve! It all starts on 12/31 at 8/7c on ABC. #NOLAxRockinEve pic.twitter.com/0s8Jj5ojBG — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@NYRE) December 10, 2019

Performers for New York City will be announced at a later date.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest will be aired live starting on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EDT.

.@SherylCrow will be ringing in the new year LIVE from New Orleans during #RockinEve. Watch her take the @Allstate Fan Fest stage on New Year's Eve at 8/7c on ABC. #NOLAxRockinEve pic.twitter.com/cL9hYw6gBW — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@NYRE) December 10, 2019

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.