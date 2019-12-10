'Watch What Happens Live' Gets a Major Renewal From Bravo

Bravo announced on Tuesday that Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has been renewed through 2021.

The late-night talk show, which first debuted in 2009, is aired live and features Cohen asking his celebrity guests personal questions alongside fans who call into the show.

Cohen, who also serves as the executive producer, celebrated his show's 10th anniversary in June.

Recent guests who have appeared on the show include Julia Stiles, Celine Dion, Helena Bonham Carter, Kelly Rowland and Alanis Morissette, among others.

"I keep waiting to stop having fun — or run out guests, stories or booze; but the party rolls on and I couldn't be more excited!" Cohen said in a statement.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.