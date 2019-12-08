5d4e0be2839c603576a46db5dd4134c35edc2cb876f5769824de8e61990ca153403e0d35e9bcd5efca1d71eb8b966180
HBO
From TV Guide Magazine
How Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern' Is a 'Golden Girls' for Our Times
Settle in for some older and bolder laughs with the BFFs of a certain age in the new comedy starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham. Read the story now on TV Insider.
