David Tennant to Star in BBC Adaptation of 'Around the World in 80 Days'

Good Omens, Broadchurch and Doctor Who alum David Tennant is set to play explorer Phileas Fogg in an eight-part adaptation of Jules Verne's Around the World in 80 Days, the BBC announced.

Ibrahim Koma will play valet Passepartout and Leonie Benesch will play journalist Abigail Fix in the adventure miniseries, which is a collaboration with Slim film+television and Federation Entertainment.

Steve Barron — who helmed The Durrells and Treasure Island — and Charles Beeson — whose credits include The Mentalist and Supernatural — will take turns directing episodes of Around the World.

Filming is slated to begin in February.

"This is such an exciting project. There is an amazing team both in front and behind the camera and we cannot wait to see their ambitious interpretation of this classic novel for a new generation," Sue Deeks, head of BBC Program Acquisition, said in a press release.

Tennant will also be seen soon in the Netflix series Criminal and ITV's Des.

David Niven, Pierce Brosnan and Steve Coogan played Fogg in previous adaptations of Around the World in 80 Days.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.