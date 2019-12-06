'Wheel of Fortune's Pat Sajak Returns to Work Following Surgery

Pat Sajak is back on the Wheel of Fortune set following a health scare.

The 73-year-old game show host returned to filming Thursday after undergoing emergency surgery for a blocked intestine.

Producers shared a photo on Twitter of Sajak at his post, saying the cast and crew, including hostess Vanna White, were happy to welcome Sajak back.

10 Biggest American Game Show Winners (VIDEO) While we count down the days until the 'Greatest of All Time' tournament on 'Jeopardy,' see the 10 biggest game show winners in American TV history.

"Pat is back! We are so happy to have him return to his spot at the Wheel today! (Vanna may be happiest of all) #WheelOfFortune," the caption reads.

Sajak confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

Pat is back! We are so happy to have him return to his spot at the Wheel today! (Vanna may be happiest of all 😁) #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/lU6TRAfk7X — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) December 5, 2019

"Even though the shows I missed haven't started airing (they begin next week), I'm happy to say that I'm back in the studio taping today. It's been four weeks since my 'episode,' but it feels longer. Nice to be back," he wrote.

Beginning Monday, White will host three weeks of Wheel of Fortune that were filmed during Sajak's recovery.

Even though the shows I missed haven’t started airing (they begin next week), I’m happy to say that I’m back in the studio taping today. It’s been four weeks since my “episode,” but it feels longer. Nice to be back. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) December 5, 2019

"Those three weeks without him was very hard. I really missed him," White told ABC News. "I just can't imagine doing this show without him, you know? And I hope he feels the same with me."

Sajak had surgery in early November. He gave an update on his health in a tweet Nov. 12.

"I'm happy to say that my surgery was a total success with absolutely no after effects expected. But the best news is that when I came out of the operating room, I was 63 years old! #10MoreYearsOfWheel," Sajak wrote.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.