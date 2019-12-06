'New Year's Rockin' Eve' to Feature Green Day, Dua Lipa & More

Dua Lipa, Green Day, Paula Abdul and more are set to perform at the West Coast version of ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

Salt-N-Pepa, Megan Thee Stallion, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Anthony Ramos, SHAED and Ava Max will also be taking the stage.

Ciara will be hosting the West Coast celebration and performing her new song "Melanin" while Billy Porter will be hosting a bash from New Orleans.

Seacrest will be joined by Lucy Hale for the New Year's Eve countdown from New York City's Times Square.

Performers for the New Orleans and New York City celebrations will be announced at a later date.

So ready to ring in the new year with @GreenDay! They are performing from the Hollywood Party on #RockinEve, 12/31 at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/SbPAPMG8aG — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@NYRE) December 6, 2019

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest will be aired live starting on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EDT.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.