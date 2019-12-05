'For All Mankind' Sneak Peek: Should They Tell Ed About His Son? (VIDEO)

Does Ed (Joel Kinnaman) have a right to know what's happening back home? That's the question posed in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek of Friday's episode of For All Mankind.

At the end of the last episode, Shane left the house on his bicycle, and when Karen (Shantel VanSanten) arrived home, the police were waiting for her. She assumed he'd gotten into trouble, but they had worrisome news for her: "There's been an accident."

Should Ed be told what exactly has happened? It depends who you ask, and after hearing the arguments from both sides — he deserves to know, but he's up there alone, with no one to lean on — Margo (Wrenn Schmidt) just has one question.

Watch the sneak peek above for a look at the debate and perhaps the most important factor in this decision.

In "Rupture," the eighth episode of the first season, NASA preps a Jamestown relief mission while Karen waits for news at the hospital.

For All Mankind, Fridays, Apple TV+