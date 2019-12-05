See Netflix's 'The Witcher' Cast in Character in New Posters (PHOTOS)

Netflix is giving a new glimpse of The Witcher cast.

The streaming service shared posters Thursday on Twitter of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allen as Princess Ciri and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg.

"From page art to screen, the characters of The Witcher are coming to life! #TheWitcher," the caption reads.

Cavill's poster (above) shows the actor with white hair and golden eyes as Geralt, a witcher, or monster hunter. The character's wolf medallion appears alongside the show's title.

"Created by fear," the poster reads.

Allen appears with blonde hair and blue eyes as Ciri, a princess with a long-foretold destiny.

"Created by prophecy," the poster reads.

Chalotra's poster depicts the actress with dark hair and violet eyes as Yennefer, a powerful sorceress.

"Created by power," the poster reads.

The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapkowski book series of the same name, which was previously adapted as a series of video games. The show is created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and premieres Dec. 20.

Netflix released a trailer in October that shows Geralt (Cavill) flirting and fighting. Hissrich and executive producer Tomek Baginski break down the trailer in a video released Thursday.

Cavill said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week that he performed his own stunts for the show. The Witcher was renewed for a second season in November ahead of its premiere.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.