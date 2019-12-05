Joe Has a New Identity in the 'You' Season 2 Teaser Trailer (VIDEO)

Netflix is giving a glimpse of You Season 2.

The streaming service released a teaser trailer Thursday featuring Penn Badgley as serial killer Joe Goldberg.

In the preview, Joe (Badgley) has moved to Los Angeles and is now using the name Will. He reflects on the dark side of humanity during a voiceover in a cafe.

"You know, love has taken me to some pretty dark places. But Los Angeles has got to be as dark as it gets," Joe says.

"Your followers see an image and imagine you on top of the world. What they don't see is the effort you're putting into this fantasy. You're hiding behind this facade. But why?" he asks while looking at a woman snapping selfies.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Joe remarks on how "everyone is pretending to be someone they're not" before giving his name as "Will" to a barista.

Season 2 is based on the Caroline Kepnes book Hidden Bodies. The season follows Joe's romance with his new obsession, aspiring chef Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), and premieres Dec. 26.

Netflix shared a first look from Season 2 in November of Joe with his ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers).

You initially premiered on Lifetime in 2018. The first season is based on Kepnes' book of the same name, and follows Joe's romance with aspiring writer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail).

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.