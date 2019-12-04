Crossover Alert! Lucy Hale to Appear in 'Riverdale' Episode as Katy Keene

A Riverdale and Katy Keene crossover is coming to The CW in February.

E! News reported Wednesday that Riverdale actress Camila Mendes and Katy Keene star Lucy Hale will appear in a crossover episode ahead of the Katy Keene premiere.

The episode will follow Veronica Lodge (Mendes) as she travels to New York for a college interview. Veronica visits her friend Katy Keene (Hale) while she is in the city.

"Before Katy Keene officially premieres, we all thought it would be super-fun to do a crossover that took Veronica to Katy's world — New York City — and established Katy in the Riverdale universe," executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi said.

"For our first Riverdale/Katy crossover, we couldn't be more excited that it's old friends Veronica and Katy — Cami and Lucy — having fun and heart-to-hearts!" the pair added.

The crossover episode will air Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET, with Katy Keene to premiere the next day.

The CW confirmed the crossover by re-tweeting the news on the Riverdale official account.

Katy Keene is a spinoff of Riverdale, which is in its fourth season on The CW. Katy Keene takes place five years ahead of Riverdale and follows Katy (Hale), Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), Jorge Lopez (Johnny Beauchamp) and Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) as they pursue their dreams in New York City.

Aguirre-Sacasa and Grassi confirmed plans for Riverdale and Katy Keene crossovers in September.

By Annie Martin