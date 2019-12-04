Amazon's 'The Wheel of Time' Adds 4 to the Cast

Amazon Studios is adding four actors to its Wheel of Time cast.

The studio announced Wednesday on Twitter that Alvaro Morte, Hammed Animashaun, Alexandre Willaume, and Johann Myers have joined the show.

The Wheel of Time is based on the Robert Jordan fantasy book series. Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, and Zoe Robins were previously announced as stars.

Morte (The Head) will play Logain Ablar, with Animashaun (Black Mirror) as Loial, Willaume (Tomb Raider) as Thom Merrilin, and Myers (Snatch series) as Padan Faith.

"'He is dangerous, child. Caged, with Aes Sedai to guard him every minute, he is still as dangerous as a wolf.' The #WOTonPrime family welcomes Alvaro Morte as Logain Ablar," Morte's post reads.

"'Loial, son of Arent, son of Halan.' Please welcome Hammed Animashaun as Loial to #WOTonPrime," Animashaun's post reads.

Morte, Animashaun and Willaum will appear in multiple episodes, with Myers confirmed for one episode.

Amazon gave The Wheel of Time a series order in October 2018. Rafe Judkins will adapt the series and serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Jordan's widow, Harriet McDougal, to serve as a consulting producer.

The Wheel of Time book series consists of 14 novels and has sold more than 90 million copies worldwide. The series follows Moiraine, played by Pike in the show, a member of the all-female organization of magic users Aes Sedai.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.