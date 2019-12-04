Henry Cavill Reveals He Does His Own Stunts in 'The Witcher' (VIDEO)

Henry Cavill discussed on Jimmy Kimmel Live how he performed his own stunts on Netflix's The Witcher and why he tries to avoid using stunt doubles.

"On this I didn't use a stuntman at all," the actor said on Tuesday after Kimmel presented an action scene from the fantasy series that featured Cavill's character Geralt slashing his way through a number of knights.

"It's really important that the character exists within the action as well rather than just an acting scene and then you have an action scene, which is completely separate, and then you're back to the acting again," Cavill continued.

"It's really important that the story and the character travel through all of those things," he said.

The Witcher, based on the best-selling Andrzej Sapowski book series of the same name, is set to arrive on Netflix on Dec. 20.

Cavill said that he learned about the series after playing through the critically-acclaimed video game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

"Played that game to the death and then I heard it was coming out. I met the showrunner and that's when I learned that there were books. Read the books and then realized that I was missing out on a whole world of this stuff because I've been into the fantasy genre since I was a kid," Cavill said.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.