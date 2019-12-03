'Twenties': BET Unveils Trailer for Star-Studded Lena Waithe Series (VIDEO)

BET is giving a glimpse of the new Lena Waithe series Twenties.

The network shared a first trailer Tuesday for the scripted comedy starring Jonica "JoJo" T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore and Gabrielle Graham.

Gibbs plays Hattie, a queer 20-something pursuing a career as a TV writer. Elmore and Graham co-star as Hattie's best friends Marie and Nia, respectively.

Twenties was created and written by Waithe in her early 20s. Waithe also executive produces the series Boomerang for BET, which gave Twenties a series order in April.

Something we can all relate to 😅 Cheers to the best years! #TwentiesOnBET executive produced by @LenaWaithe is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/PMnyGOGJFS — BET (@BET) December 3, 2019

"Twenties has been a project I've been dreaming about for as long as I can remember. I think a lot of people were interested, but didn't see the vision," Waithe said at the time. "I couldn't be more excited to deepen my relationship with BET. I know audiences have been waiting a long time for this one."

Twenties will premiere in early 2020. The show co-stars Sophina Brown and Big Sean, and features Jenifer Lewis, Rick Fox, Vanessa Williams and Seth Green as guest stars. Susan Fales-Hill serves as co-showrunner.

Waithe is known for starring on the Netflix series Master of None and for creating the Showtime series The Chi. She wrote and produced the new film Queen & Slim, which opened in theaters last week.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.