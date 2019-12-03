Dax Shepard & Rob Corddry to Host 'Top Gear America' Reboot

Actors Dax Shepard and Rob Corddry will host a reboot of Top Gear America.

Discovery announced in a press release Tuesday that Shepard, 44, and Corddry, 48, will host the show with motoring journalist Jethro Bovingdon.

Top Gear America will premiere on Discovery's MotorTrend streaming service in spring 2020. The series will give an American take on the classic Top Gear format and follow Shepard, Corddry and Bovingdon across the U.S.

"What an extraordinary trio to add to the storied history of the Top Gear franchise," MotorTrend group global president and general manager Alex Wellen said. "We can't wait to share their exhilarating adventures as they traverse American car culture with each new episode of Top Gear America."

The original Top Gear premiered on BBC Two in 2002, and featured Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May as hosts for the majority of its run. Most recently, Chris Harris, Andrew Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness hosted the show in Season 27.

Top Gear inspired the spinoff Top Gear America, which featured William Fichtner, Tom Ford and Antron Brown as hosts and aired for one season on BBC America in 2017.

"We're thrilled that the U.S. fans of our global franchise will be able to continue to relish in all that is Top Gear — excitement, fun and passion," BBC Studios managing director of international production Matt Forde said. "The clear chemistry between Dax, Rob and Jethro, in combination with the challenges and car stunts — ranging from the ordinary to the extraordinary — are certain to make Top Gear America a new fan favorite."

Shepard is known for playing Crosby Braverman on Parenthood. Corddry created and starred on Childrens Hospital and portrays Joe Krutel on Ballers.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.