'Arrow's Stephen Amell to Appear in 'Promo School' on 'WWE Backstage'

Arrow star Stephen Amell is set to appear on professional wrestling talk show WWE Backstage on Tuesday.

The actor will take part in the Promo School segment where former WWE stars, athletes, and celebrities try their best to deliver a trash-talking speech towards host and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Amell will be graded on his performance by host Renee Young and her panel of guest hosts which will include current and former WWE stars.

Amell has a history with WWE, having previously competed in a match at SummerSlam 2015 where he teamed up with Neville to defeat Stardust and King Barrett.

The 38-year-old is currently in his last season of Arrow and will next star in a Starz series about the world of independent wrestling titled Heels.

BREAKING:

The star of @CW_Arrow, and former SummerSlam competitor, @StephenAmell will go to 'Promo School' on @WWE Backstage this Tuesday at 11p ET on @Fs1. #WWEStarrcade pic.twitter.com/CfzoFUgIer — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 2, 2019

WWE Backstage airs every Tuesday at 11 p.m. EDT on FS1.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.