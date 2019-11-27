'Biggest Little Cook-Off': Andy Samberg to Host Quibi Tiny Food Competition

Andy Samberg will host a tiny food competition series for the streaming service Quibi.

The 41-year-old actor and comedian will host and executive produce the new show Biggest Little Cook-Off.

Biggest Little Cook-Off challenges two top chefs to create a meal in a single bite of food. The chefs will make dishes such as spaghetti and meatballs on a plate the size of a dime or sushi on a single grain of rice.

Samberg will executive produce with Michael Rosenstein, Stephen Kroopnick and Stu Schreiberg. The series is produced by Triage Entertainment.

"Anyone who knows me knows I love dinky stuff. So when this show about dinky food came my way I said, 'I like the dinky food,'" Samberg said in a statement. "I'm excited to bring my expertise in dinky things to the dinky cooking arena, and I'm also excited to bring a bag lunch, because the food is so dinky I'm for sure going to still be hungry after the shows."

Quibi will debut April 6. The streaming service has several other originals in the works, including the travel series Cup of Joe featuring Joe Jonas as host and the thriller series Survive starring Sophie Turner.

Samberg plays Jake Peralta on the NBC series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The show will premiere its seventh season in February, and was renewed this month for Season 8.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.