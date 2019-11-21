Joe Jonas to Host Travel Series 'Cup of Joe' on Quibi

Joe Jonas will host a new travel series for Quibi.

The streaming service confirmed in a tweet Thursday that Jonas, 30, will host and executive produce the forthcoming series Cup of Joe.

Quibi shared a promo photo featuring Jonas' likeness in the foam of a cup of coffee. A passport can be seen in the background.

"Our bags are packed. We're traveling the world with @joejonas and enjoying some [coffee] while we're at it. #CupofJoe ONLY on @quibi," the post reads.

Cup of Joe is inspired by Jonas' Instagram account, where the singer often documents his travels. The show will follow Jonas, a member of the pop group Jonas Brothers, as he travels the world for the band's Happiness Begins tour.

Each episode will show Jonas explore a city with the help of a local guide. The series will combine Jonas' love of travel, photography and adventure.

"You often think you know about a certain place or a person until you take some time to dig deeper. I'm fortunate to get to travel around the world through my profession and you often see me on the other side of the lens, but Cup of Joe is giving me the opportunity to dig a little deeper and point the lens at some of the world's most interesting people... and some more of the weird, fun things I'm into," Jonas said.

The Quibi streaming service will launch April 6. Jonas' wife, actress Sophie Turner, also has a Quibi series, Survive, in the works.

Jonas is a member of the Jonas Brothers and the band DNCE. The Jonas Brothers kicked off their Happiness Begins world tour in August and will next perform Friday in Newark, N.J. The group will also take the stage Sunday at the American Music Awards.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.