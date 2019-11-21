Joe & Ex-Girlfriend Candace Reunite in 'You' Season 2 First Look (PHOTO)

Netflix is giving a glimpse of Penn Badgley in You Season 2.

The streaming service released a first look photo Thursday of Badgley, 33, as serial killer Joe Goldberg.

The picture shows Joe (Badgley) sharing a moment with his ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers) in a restaurant. Candace was confirmed to be alive in the Season 1 finale.

You Season 1 is based on the Caroline Kepnes novel of the same name, while Season 2 adapts the author's book Hidden Bodies. Season 1 initially premiered on Lifetime and followed Joe's romance with Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail).

Season 2 follows Joe's romance with his new obsession, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), an aspiring chef.

"It's not that simple love-at-first sight he might've been looking for a couple years ago," showrunner Sera Gamble said of the relationship to Entertainment Weekly. "He's a different guy. He's been through more."

You Season 2 premieres Dec. 26 on Netflix.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.