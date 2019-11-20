Margot Robbie to Adapt Stephanie Land's 'Maid' to Series at Netflix

Actress and producer Margot Robbie will executive produce the new Netflix series Maid.

The streaming service announced in a tweet Wednesday that Robbie, 29, has signed on to the forthcoming dramedy, inspired by the Stephan Land memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive.

Robbie will executive produce the project with John Wells. The show follows a single mother who finds work as a housekeeper.

"@MargotRobbie & John Wells will EP a new series inspired by Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive'by @stepville," the post reads. "The series follows a single mother who turns to housekeeping to — barely — make ends meet as she battles poverty, homelessness & bureaucracy."

Molly Smith Metzler will adapt Maid and serve as showrunner and executive producer. Wells and Erin Jontow will produce for John Wells Productions, with Robbie, Ackerley and Brett Hedblom for LuckyChap Entertainment. John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment and Warner Bros. TV co-produce.

"Stephanie Land's book is a powerful and necessary read, with incredible insight into the struggles people face whilst just trying to get by," LuckyChap Entertainment said in a statement. "We are thrilled to partner with John Wells and his amazing team, as well as WBTV and Netflix, to help this story reach as wide an audience as possible."

Metzler is a writer-producer on the Showtime series Shameless. Her previous writing credits also include Orange is the New Black and Casual.

Robbie is known for the films I, Tonya and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and for playing Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe. She will reprise Harley Quinn in the new film Birds of Prey, which opens in theaters in February.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.