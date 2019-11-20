'Friends' Props & Costumes to Be Auctioned Off to Benefit The Trevor Project

Friends props, costumes and studio-edition authorized reproductions are to be auctioned off to benefit The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.

Bidding will be open Dec. 3-17.

"Prop Store is thrilled to be working with Warner Bros. to auction some incredible material from all 10 seasons of Friends. The series gave us so many laughs during its original run and continues to entertain and inspire fans around the world. It's an honor to be able to bring some amazing original pieces to the fans, such as Joey's original Hugsy doll. We're also happy to offer detailed studio-edition reproductions, including the Holiday Armadillo costume, Central Perk couch and 10 copies of Monica's peephole door frame, straight from the Warner Bros. Props department," Brandon Alinger, chief operating officer of Prop Store, said in a press release Tuesday.

Also hitting the auction block are Joey and Chandler's wooden canoe, Rachel's Hawaiian print dress, Ursula's Buffy the Vampire Layer VHS tape, and Monica and Chandler's wedding invitation.

Friends was a New York sitcom that initially ran on NBC 1994 to 2004, but remains popular in reruns. It starred Jennifer Aniston as Rachel, Courteney Cox as Monica, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe/Ursula, Matt LeBlanc as Joey, Matthew Perry as Chandler, and David Schwimmer as Ross.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.