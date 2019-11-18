'The Expanse' Heads to a New Planet in Season 4 Trailer (VIDEO)

Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of The Expanse Season 4.

The streaming service released a trailer Monday featuring Steven Strait as James "Jim" Holden, Cas Anvar as Alex Kamal, Dominique Tipper as Naomi Nagata, Wes Chatham as Amos Burton, and Shohreh Aghdashloo as Chrisjen Avasarala.

The trailer shows Chrisjen (Aghdashloo) send Jim (Strait) and the Rocinante crew to Ilus, a planet inhabited by Belter refugees. The Roci crew discovers Ilus is a dangerous planet and also faces off with new character Adolphus Murtry (Burn Gorman).

"I opened those gates, so I'm responsible if anything comes through," Jim says.

"We all answer for what we've done," Adolphus responds.

The Expanse is based on the Daniel Abraham book series of the same name. Season 4 adapts Cibola Burn, the fourth book in the series, and will premiere Dec. 13.

The Expanse initially aired for three seasons on Syfy. Amazon picked up the show in May 2018 following its cancellation.

"The show is extraordinary and these guys are unbelievably talented," Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said at the time.

Amazon renewed The Expanse for a fifth season in July.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.