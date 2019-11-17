Stars of 'General Hospital' to Attend Graceland Convention in 2020

Stars of the ABC soap opera General Hospital are confirmed to take part in a second annual fan celebration at the late Elvis Presley's estate in Memphis this winter.

Expected to attend are Genie Francis (Laura Collins), Sofia Mattsson (Sasha Gilmore), Katelyn MacMullen (Willow Tait), Ingo Rademacher (Jasper "Jax" Jacks), Maura West (Ava Jerome), Steve Burton (Jason Morgan), Wes Ramsey (Peter August), Josh Swickard (Harrison Chase), Donnell Turner (Curtis Ashford) and Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos), as well as as executive producer Frank Valentini.

Pop star and GH alum Rick Springfield (Dr. Noah Drake) has been booked to headline a concert.

The convention will also include parties, a variety show, and screenings of classic episodes, blooper reels and never-before-seen content.

The three-day event is to begin on Jan. 17. Tickets are on sale now.

"Last year was an incredible success. Graceland is absolutely awe-inspiring, and Memphis is such a warm and hospitable community of people. It's really a pleasure and an honor to be back there and have the opportunity to once again connect with our fans," said Valentini in a press release.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.