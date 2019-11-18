The Stars of 'Fuller House' Celebrate the Series Wrap with Karaoke (VIDEO)

Production on the fifth and final season of the Netflix sitcom Fuller House is now complete.

"Is there any other way to wrap up the series?! #FullerHouse," actress Candace Cameron-Bure captioned an Instagram video Sunday of her singing a karaoke version of the show's theme song "Everywhere You Look" with her co-stars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber.

Sweetin posted a selfie from the Fuller House set on Friday, saying: "This couch. This show. This family. I will miss this with all my heart.#fullerhouse #fullhousefamily #onelasttime #goodbyesarenevereasy."

Barber also shared on Instagram a photo of the sofa wrapped in plastic with a pillow that reads, "Home."

On Thursday, she tweeted a crying emoji with the message: "One more day. @ Fuller House Stage 24."

The series is a sequel to the popular show Full House, which aired on ABC 1987-95.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.