'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' to Launch on Bravo in 2020
Bravo is adding a new The Real Housewives show to its reality TV franchise in 2020.
The cable network is now working on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
Andy Cohen made the announcement Saturday at BravoCon in New York City.
No casting has been announced.
The franchise already has shows set in Dallas, Potomac, Miami, Beverly Hills, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, Atlanta, New York City and Orange County.
