'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' to Launch on Bravo in 2020

Bravo is adding a new The Real Housewives show to its reality TV franchise in 2020.

The cable network is now working on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Andy Cohen made the announcement Saturday at BravoCon in New York City.

No casting has been announced.

Dating Becomes Funny Again With Bravo's 'Blind Date' Reboot (VIDEO) In the age of social media, singles are taking the plunge and looking to make real, in-person connections! Will there be a second date?

The franchise already has shows set in Dallas, Potomac, Miami, Beverly Hills, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, Atlanta, New York City and Orange County.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.