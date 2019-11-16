Bill Murray and the Farrelly Brothers Team Up for Quibi Comedy 'The Now'

Ghostbusters and Lost in Translation actor Bill Murray has signed on to play a recurring role in the Farrelly brothers' new comedy series The Now.

Dave Franco, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Daryl Hannah, Jimmy Tatro, Alyssa Milano, Rob Yang and Lex Scott Davis will also star in the show for the Quibi mobile-device streaming service.

The series is billed in a press release as a "comedy that examines what exactly makes life worth living."

"For Ed Poole (Franco), clarity comes when a secret from his past has seemingly destroyed his future. He soon realizes the only thing that will make his life worth living is to forget the past, screw the future and just live in The Now."

18 Original Series Coming to Quibi (PHOTOS) Plus, see which big stars are attached to the projects so far.

Character details are being kept under wraps.

Filmmakers Peter Farrelly and Bobby Farrelly are known for their movies Dumb and Dumber, Shallow Hal, There's Something About Mary, Me, Myself and Irene, and Stuck On You.

Peter Farrelly also co-wrote and directed this year's Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book.

'Varsity Blues' Reboot Series in the Works at Quibi The show will be a contemporary remake of the beloved 1999 high school film.

Quibi recently announced it is working on new shows starring Kiefer Sutherland and Sophie Turner.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.