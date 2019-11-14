Alicia Keys to Return as Host for the 2020 Grammy Awards (VIDEO)

Alicia Keys will return to host the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy confirmed in a tweet Thursday that Keys, 38, will host the Grammys for a second time at the 62nd ceremony Jan. 26.

"IT'S OFFICIAL! Fifteen-time GRAMMY-winning singer, songwriter, producer and global superstar @AliciaKeyes will return as host of the 62nd #GRAMMYs!" the post reads.

Keys appeared in a video Thursday where she received unsolicited advice from the 2019 Grammys host — herself.

"How are you going to start the show? Are you gonna rappel from a helicopter? Are you gonna have fireworks? Are you gonna come up from the smoke?" Keys asked herself. "You know what you need? A horse."

The Recording Academy had announced Keys as host in a press release Wednesday. Keys delivered an uplifting opening monologue and performed a tribute to pianist Hazel Scott during the 2019 ceremony.

"At first I did think last year was a one-time thing but when the opportunity came back around there was no question about returning as host of the GRAMMY Awards," Keys said in a statement. "Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music."

Recording Academy president and CEO Deborah Dugan praised Keys as "a beacon of artistry within the music community."

"Last year was a testament to her compelling creativity and we are thrilled that she will return to the GRAMMY stage as our host. Anything can happen, you don't want to miss it!" Dugan said.

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will take place Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Keys released her sixth studio album, Here, in November 2016. She released a remix of her single "Show Me Love" featuring 21 Savage and Miguel this month.

