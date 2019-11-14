Peter Weber Isn't 'Run of the Mill' in First 'The Bachelor' Promo (VIDEO)

ABC released a promo for Season 24 of The Bachelor on Wednesday. Bachelorette contestant Peter Weber will choose his own fiance when the new season begins Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

The 30-second spot shows Weber emerging from a stone castle with a windmill, a nod to a much talked about date he had with Hannah Brown on her season of The Bachelorette. Weber is dressed in a black suit holding the show's signature rose. He sniffs the rose but says nothing.

Weber was a fan favorite to win The Bachelorette and marry Brown, but she did not give him the final rose.

He's not your run of the mill type of guy. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/zlJcBVAYgS — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) November 13, 2019

Season 24 will premiere with a group date, according to an ABC press release.

ABC also promised a surprise visitor on the season premiere.

The Bachelor premiered in 2002 with Bachelor Alex Michel, its spinoff The Bachelorette in 2003 with Bachelor contestant Trista Rehn as the Bachelorette. Previous Bachelors include Andrew Firestone, Charlie O'Connell and two time Bachelor Brad Womack.

By Fred Topel

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.