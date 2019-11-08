Shameless_1001_1374_R

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

Shameless_1001_1374_R

Paul Sarkis/Showtime

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern' Is a 'Golden Girls' for Our Times

Settle in for some older and bolder laughs with the BFFs of a certain age in the new comedy starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham. Read the story now on TV Insider.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Joe Gatto attends iHeartRadio KISS108's Jingle Ball 2024
1
A Deep Dive Into the Allegations Against ‘Impractical Jokers’ Joe Gatto
travis mcganey on wheel of fortune 3/26/2025
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Player Has Dramatic $60,000 Win After Judges’ Controversial Ruling
Titus Welliver in Bosch: Legacy
3
‘Bosch’ Is Back, ‘Reacher’ Finale, NCAA Sweet 16, Stream ‘A Complete Unknown’
Kenneth Choi as Chimney — '9-1-1' Season 8 Episode 12
4
Kenneth Choi Talks Chimney’s Support of Maddie on ‘9-1-1’
5
Noah Wyle Takes Us Inside Robby’s Breakdown on ‘The Pitt’