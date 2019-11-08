Fox Cancels 'BH90210' But the Cast Hints It May Not Be Over Yet

The six-episode dramedy BH90210 will not return for a second season on Fox, the network announced.

The show featured former Beverly Hills, 90210 stars Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling playing heightened versions of their real selves as they fight to reboot their iconic 1990s young-adult soap opera.

"We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network's legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country," Fox said in a statement Thursday.

"Profound thanks to and respect for Brian, Gabrielle, Ian, Jason, Jennie, Shannen and Tori, who, along with the entire crew and everyone at Fox and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival."

Garth posted a message on Twitter, however, suggesting a second season might run on another network or streaming service.

'BH90210': Shannen Doherty Embraces the Past That Brought Her Back to Beverly Hills Ahead of the season finale, Doherty explains how Luke Perry's passing convinced her that Brenda Walsh was worth revisiting.

"Summer's highest rated show gets more meta by the minute #bh90210 practically writes itself! Thank you for the 2nd season material You never know what's really going on behind the scenes! Stay tuned..." Garth tweeted.

Green shared online Thursday a photo of the Peach Pit, the diner and nightclub where the fictional friends hung out on Beverly Hills, 90210.

"What a fun trip back. Thanks to the fans :)))" Green tweeted.

Summers highest rated show gets more meta by the minute #bh90210 practically writes itself! Thank you for the 2nd season material 🤣 You never know what’s really going on behind the scenes! Stay tuned... — Jennie Garth (@jenniegarth) November 8, 2019

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.