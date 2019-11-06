'Game On!': Keegan-Michael Key, Venus Williams & Rob Gronkowski Join CBS Game Show

Game On!, a new game show featuring actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key as host, is in the works at CBS.

The network announced in a press release Wednesday that it gave a series order to Game On!, a remake of James Corden's Sky game show A League of Their Own.

Game On! is a sports comedy entertainment series featuring two teams of three, captained by tennis pro Venus Williams and NFL star Rob Gronkowski. The teams will compete in physical challenges and sports-related trivia.

Actor and comedian Bobby Lee and writer Ian Karmel will serve as comedian panelists. The third spots on each team will be filled by a rotating panel of sports stars, comedians and other celebrities.

Corden will executive produce with Ben Winston and Emma Conway.

"We are so delighted to be making this show with CBS," Winston said. "We couldn't have found a better host and partner in Keegan, and I can't wait to see Gronk and Venus as we've never seen them before, going head to head in some epic yet ridiculous battles."

A League of Their Own is in its 14th season on Sky One. Corden hosted the show for its first 13 seasons.

Key is known for Mad TV and the Comedy Central series Key & Peele. He most recently appeared in the film Dolemite is My Name, which premiered on Netflix in October.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.