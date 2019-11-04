When Does 'Power' Season 6 Return?

Starz announced on Monday the final five episodes of Power will premiere on Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. EDT.

The episodes will close out the crime drama's sixth and final season. A spinoff series titled Power Book II: Ghost featuring Mary J. Blige, is in the works.

The mid-season finale feature series lead James 'Ghost' St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) being shot and possibly killed by an unknown assailant.

Starz released a teaser trailer for the final five episodes featuring the seven possible shooters which include Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora).

Power, from creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp and executive producer Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, premiered on Starz in 2014. Naturi Naughton, Lela Loren, and Shane Johnson also star.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.