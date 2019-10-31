See Richard Armitage in Harlan Coben's 'The Stranger' on Netflix (PHOTOS)

Netflix is giving a glimpse of its new series The Stranger.

The streaming service shared first look photos Thursday of Richard Armitage, Siobhan Finneran and Hannah John-Kamen in the miniseries.

Armitage stars as Adam Price, a man whose perfect life falls apart after a mysterious stranger (Hannah John-Kamen) tells him a secret. Siobhan Finneran co-stars as detective Johanna Griffin.

The stills show Adam (Armitage) having a tense phone conversation and Johanna and her partner Wesley Ross (Kadiff Kirwan) standing in the woods. The Stranger (John-Kamen) is also seen between two cars.

The Stranger is based on the Harlan Coben novel of the same name. Coben serves as an executive producer with Danny Brocklehurst, who penned the script, Richard Fee and Nicola Shindler.

The Stranger co-stars Jennifer Saunders, Shaun Dooley, Paul Kaye, Dervla Kirwan, Anthony Head and Stephen Rea.

Armitage is known for playing Thorin in The Hobbit movies and Daniel Miller on Berlin Station.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.