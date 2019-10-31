Emilia Clarke Puts an End to the 'Game of Thrones' Coffee Cup Mystery (VIDEO)

Emilia Clarke said on The Tonight Show that Conleth Hill is the one who left behind the infamous coffee cup that was spotted by fans during an episode of Game of Thrones.

Clarke told host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday that Hill said during a pre-Emmys party that he left the cup on the table during the fourth episode of the final season.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner previously said on The Tonight Show that Clarke was the culprit due to the cup being near her.

"He pulls me aside, and he's like 'Emilia, I've got to tell you something. I've got to tell you something love. The coffee cup was mine,'" Clarke said of when Hill —who portrayed Lord Varys — came clean about what happened.

"It was Conleth's coffee cup. He said so. He's like 'I think it was. I'm sorry darling. I didn't want to say anything because it seemed, you know, the heat was very much on you,'" she continued.

HBO previously issued an apology for the coffee cup and edited it out of future broadcasts of the episode. Two plastic water bottles were found on the series finale.

Clarke also described how her Game of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Jason Momoa dance, stating that Harington likes to do a shoulder dance while smoldering and Momoa breaks out traditional Hawaiian moves.

Clarke will next be seen in romantic comedy Last Christmas alongside Henry Golding. The film arrives in theaters on Nov. 8.

"There's so much that you can take from it, I think if it just makes you feel like it's possible to feel better about yourself and about the world and about, you know, other humans," the actress said about the film.

Clarke additionally played a game of Box of Lies with Fallon which the late night host won.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.