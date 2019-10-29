Disney+ Unveils 'The Mandalorian's Star-Studded Full Trailer (VIDEO)

The life of a bounty hunter is explored in the latest trailer for upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

The clip, released on Monday, follows Pedro Pascal's mysterious gunslinger as he collects bounties and delivers his targets after freezing them.

The armored bounty hunter meets with a character played by Werner Herzog who warns Pascal of a group of stormtroopers who are waiting to ambush him.

"It's a world more peaceful since the revolution," Herzog says in reference to how The Mandalorian takes place after the fall of the Empire in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, but before the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

"It is a shame that your people suffered. But bounty hunting is a complicated profession," he continues.

The Mandalorian's title refers to the planet of Mandalore, the home world of franchise bounty hunters Jango Fett and his son Boba Fett. The series is coming to Disney+ on Nov. 12.

Carl Weathers, Gian Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Nick Nolte and Bill Burr also star. Jon Favreau serves as writer and executive producer.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.