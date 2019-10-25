'Last Man Standing' Sets Season 8 Return Date on Fox
Michael Becker/FOX
Tim Allen's Fox sitcom Last Man Standing will kick off its eighth season on Jan. 2.
The network, which revived the show last year after ABC canceled it in 2017, tweeted out the season premiere news Thursday.
Co-starring Nancy Travis, Kaitlyn Dever, Amanda Fuller, Hector Elizondo, Christoph Sanders and Molly McCook, Last Man Standing follows the Baxter family, who live in Colorado and own an outdoor sporting-goods store.
By Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.