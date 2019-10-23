'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's Laura & Aladin Jallali Confirm Their Split

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Laura and Aladin Jallali have called it quits on their marriage.

Aladin, 29, confirmed his split from Laura, 51, Tuesday on Instagram Stories following part two of the show's reunion.

Aladin hosted a Q&A with fans, where he was asked if he and Laura are still together.

"No. Definitely not," he responded. "But I wish her no harm and wish her good luck with her future men."

Aladin also said he is "single but not ready to mingle." He said he is open to dating an American or someone from another country again in the future.

"Sure — why not? What's important is to find the right partner... not the citizenship, ethnicity or culture," Aladin said.

Laura had announced the split in an Instagram video Monday.

"Let's be honest, okay, I lost my marriage due to this show, but what I've lost in a husband, I've made in so many amazing friends," she said. "So, I lost something but have gained a lot, and I so much appreciate your support."

Laura, a Florida resident originally from Canada, and Aladin, a Qatar resident originally from Tunisia, met and developed a romance online. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way followed Laura's move to Qatar and marriage to Aladin.

Laura and Aladin had shared marital issues during the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way reunion. The reunion ended with Laura voicing her desire to keep fighting for their marriage, while Aladin said he would consider marriage counseling.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.