CBS Renews 'Evil,' Gives Full Season Orders to 'The Unicorn,' 'All Rise' & More

CBS has renewed its psychological thriller Evil for a second season to air in 2020-21.

The show stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp.

It follows a psychologist and a priest-in-training who investigate the Catholic Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries.

Created by Michelle and Robert King, the 13-episode first season is to wrap up on Jan. 30.

The network also announced Tuesday that it has given full-season orders to its four other freshman series — the sitcoms Bob <3 Abishola, The Unicorn and Carol's Second Act, and the courthouse drama All Rise.

There's more #Evil to come. It's officially been picked up for a second season. pic.twitter.com/mKc3pijFaF — CBS (@CBS) October 22, 2019

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.