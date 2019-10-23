CBS Renews 'Evil,' Gives Full Season Orders to 'The Unicorn,' 'All Rise' & More

UPI
Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

CBS has renewed its psychological thriller Evil for a second season to air in 2020-21.

The show stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp.

It follows a psychologist and a priest-in-training who investigate the Catholic Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries.

Created by Michelle and Robert King, the 13-episode first season is to wrap up on Jan. 30.

9 Surprising Network Ratings Wins in Fall 2019 (PHOTOS)

9 Surprising Network Ratings Wins in Fall 2019 (PHOTOS)

'9-1-1' is beating 'The Voice,' 'EVIL' tops 'Law & Order: SVU,' 'Bluff City Law' takes on 'Bull,' and more surprises.

The network also announced Tuesday that it has given full-season orders to its four other freshman series — the sitcoms Bob <3 Abishola, The Unicorn and Carol's Second Act, and the courthouse drama All Rise.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.