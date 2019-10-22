'One Day at a Time's Writers Celebrate Season 4 Return on Social Media (PHOTO)

The writers for One Day at a Time will begin work on Season 4 this week.

Writer and executive producer Mike Royce announced in a tweet Monday that he will return to work Wednesday following the show's move from Netflix to Pop.

"We start Wednesday. It's honestly still hard for me to believe that we get to do this again," he wrote, adding a heart emoji. "#MoreODAAT."

Writer Dan Signer re-tweeted Royce's post and voiced his own excitement.

"Two days till we start! I'm bringing the apostrophe," he wrote.

One Day at a Time initially aired for three seasons on Netflix. Pop TV picked up the series in June following the show's cancellation by Netflix in March.

"We are thrilled beyond belief to be making more One Day at a Time," Royce and co-showrunner Calderon Kellett said at the time. "This show has meant so much to so many, and we can't wait to dive in with our amazing new partners Pop and CBS."

Season 4 will consist of 13 episodes and premiere on Pop TV in 2020.

One Day at a Time is inspired by Norman Lear's 1975 series of the same name. The show follows the Alvarez family, played by Justina Machado, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz and Rita Moreno, a Cuban-American family living in Los Angeles.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.