Mariska Hargitay on Why 'SVU's Olivia Benson Admires Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Mariska Hargitay is sharing the origin behind her Law & Order: SVU character's love of supreme court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The 55-year-old actress appeared on Monday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she explained how her personal admiration for Ginsburg shows through in Lt. Olivia Benson.

"As [Benson] became lieutenant and I started thinking about who do I look up to, who is Olivia Benson's inspiration, [Ginsburg] is about as superhero as they come," Hargitay said.

"I watched that movie [RBG] and it changed my life. I could watch that movie on a loop," she added, referencing a 2018 documentary about Ginsburg. "So whenever I want to say 'I can't,' I say, 'Actually, I can.'"

Hargitay has played Benson since Law & Order: SVU's premiere in 1999. She appeared on the debut episode of The Law & Order: SVU Podcast featuring host Anthony Roman in September following the show's Season 21 premiere.

Hargitay had reunited for a Sunday dinner with her former co-star Christopher Meloni, who portrayed Det. Elliot Stabler, earlier in the month.

On Late Night, Hargitay also discussed how she once got fired from a Power Rangers movie.

"I think her name was Dulcea or Dulcinea. I was so excited because I was going to Australia to play this queen," the star recalled.

"I was there for November and then December and then we were getting close to Christmas, and they had me on hold a lot," she said. "Finally around December 21st I said, 'Guys, this is great, but you kept me on hold too long. I gotta go. It's Christmas! I think that's only fair.' So I go home and January 3rd, I call them. I'm like, 'Okay, I'm ready!' They're like, 'Sweetie, you're good. Don't worry about it.'"

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.