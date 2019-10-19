John Cho's 'Cowboy Bebop' Set Injury Halts Production

The live-action miniseries Cowboy Bebop has suspended production after its star, John Cho, injured his knee.

"'Water can flow or it can crash.' - Bruce Lee Thanks for all the well wishes everyone. Gonna be back and flowing in no time!" Cho tweeted on Friday.

Netflix announced this month that production had begun in New Zealand on its Japanese anime remake, which is about futuristic bounty hunters.

The Hollywood Reporter said Cho, 47, returned to Los Angeles to undergo surgery and rehabilitation after hurting his leg.

Filming is expected to resume in seven months to nine months.

"Our thoughts are with John and he has our complete support as he recuperates from this injury," a Netflix representative said.

The show is to co-star Daniella Pineda, Mustafa Shakir, and Alex Hassell.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.