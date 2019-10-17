Netflix Unveils First Look at Dolly Parton's 'Heartstrings' (PHOTOS)

Netflix is giving a glimpse of Dolly Parton and Julianne Hough in the new series Heartstrings.

The streaming service shared first look photos Thursday of Parton, Hough, Ginnifer Goodwin, Melissa Leo, Delta Burke and other stars in the anthology series.

Heartstrings is inspired by Parton's music, with each episode to explore the stories behind different songs. Hough stars in the episode "Jolene," Goodwin in "These Old Bones," Burke in "If I Had Wings" and Leo in "Two Doors Down."

"@DollyParton's Heartstrings, an anthology series inspired by her iconic music," the post reads. "@juliannehough in Jolene; Ginnifer Goodwin in These Old Bones; Melissa Leo & @andymientus in Two Doors Down; Delta Burke, Gerald McRaney, Michele Weaver, & Tim Reid in If I Had Wings."

The other episodes include "JJ Sneed," featuring Colin O'Donoghue, "Down From Dover," with Holly Taylor, "Sugar Hill" featuring Patricia Wettig and "Cracker Jack" with Sarah Shahi.

Parton will introduce every episode and explain the meaning behind each song.

Parton has previously executive produced the TV movies Coat of Many Colors and Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love. She last released the album Dumplin' in November 2018 for the film of the same name.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.