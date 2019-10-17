'Atypical' Teases Sam's College Journey & New Characters in Season 3 Trailer (VIDEO)

Netflix is giving a glimpse of Atypical Season 3.

The streaming service released a first trailer for the season Thursday featuring Keir Gilchrist as Sam Gardner, a young man on the autism spectrum.

The preview shows Sam navigate his freshman year at Denton University. Sam, who is obsessed with Antarctica, uses a penguin metaphor to relate his experiences.

"I recently realized that the essence of a penguin is the thing that stays true about them in any situation," he says. "Penguins need each other. They look out for the good of the colony. A penguin stays, struggles and perseveres."

In addition, Sam's sister, Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine), struggles with her feelings for Izzie (Fivel Stewart), and Sam's parents, Elsa (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and Doug (Michael Rappaport), deal with the fallout of Elsa's infidelity.

Atypical is created by Robia Rashid. Season 3 will premiere Nov. 1 on Netflix.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.