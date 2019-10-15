'The Crown' Season 3 Poster Introduces Olivia Colman's Reign (PHOTO)

Netflix is giving a new glimpse of Olivia Colman in The Crown.

The streaming service shared a Season 3 poster Tuesday featuring Colman, 45, as Queen Elizabeth II.

The poster shows Colman in profile while wearing a crown and other regalia. Tobias Menzies and Josh O'Connor are also pictured as Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, and son Prince Charles, respectively.

"Times change. Duty endures," the poster reads.

Watch Olivia Colman's Introduction as Queen Elizabeth II in 'The Crown' Season 3 (VIDEO) Netflix is releasing the new trailer for the much anticipated third season during the Emmys but we've got the video to watch now!

Season 3 premieres Nov. 17.

"A new era begins," Netflix captioned the post.

A new era begins. Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, and Josh O'Connor star in The Crown Season 3. 17th November. pic.twitter.com/5sRApxrN9Z — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 15, 2019

Colman is replacing Claire Foy, 35, who played a younger Elizabeth in Seasons 1 and 2. Netflix released a teaser for Season 3 in September that poked fun at the change.

The Crown follows Elizabeth's reign throughout the decades. Season 3 begins in 1964 and will cover such events as the rise of the Beatles and England winning the 1966 World Cup.

Colman will play Elizabeth through Season 4. Season 4 will also feature Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as the future Princess Diana.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.