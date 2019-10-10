Aaron Paul Gives a 2-Minute 'Breaking Bad' Recap on 'Jimmy Kimmel' (VIDEO)

Aaron Paul recapped Breaking Bad on Jimmy Kimmel Live before the release of his upcoming film, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

Paul, on Wednesday, highlighted key moments, characters and catchphrases from the entire series and also mentioned its spinoff show, the still ongoing Better Call Saul.

The actor completed the recap of all five seasons in two and a half minutes.

"We destroy evidence with a magnet, I say science, bitch," Paul said in reference to a notable moment and line from Breaking Bad.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is set to be released on Netflix Friday. The film, from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan takes place directly following the ending of the show and features Paul once again as Jesse Pinkman.

Paul also discussed with Kimmel the making of the film and how Gilligan was careful not to mess with the legacy of Breaking Bad.

"If you trusted Vince throughout that entire series you should absolutely trust him in this film and he's the last person that wants to mess with his legacy," Paul said. "And he absolutely crushed it."

El Camino will stream on Netflix and in limited theaters on Friday.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.