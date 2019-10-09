Bravo Unveils 'Project Runway' Season 18 Premiere Date, Trailer (VIDEO)

Reality competition Project Runway will return for an 18th season in December.

Bravo shared a release date, Dec. 5, and first look trailer for the new season Wednesday.

"The only direction we take fashion is FORWARD. #ProjectRunway's new season premieres December 5!" the network tweeted.

Season 18 features host Karlie Kloss, mentor Christian Siriano and judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth. The trailer introduces the new designers and teases drama to come.

"I'm already at Christian Siriano's level," one contestant claims.

In addition, the season will feature Lindsay Vonn, Kiernan Shipka, Rachel Brosnahan, Laverne Cox, Cyndi Lauper and other celebrity guests.

Season 18 marks Project Runway's second season back on Bravo following an 11-season run on Lifetime. The series initially aired for five season on Bravo.

