'American Gods': Ricky Whittle & Ian McShane Return in Season 3 (PHOTO)

Starz is giving a first glimpse of American Gods Season 3.

The network shared a photo Wednesday on Twitter of Ricky Whittle and Ian McShane in character as Shadow Moon and Mr. Wednesday.

The picture shows Shadow and Mr. Wednesday standing outside of a camper. The pair wear coordinating outfits, with Shadow in a bronze-colored hoodie and Wednesday in a tan jacket.

"Pack your bags, we're going to Lakeside. Season 3 of #AmericanGods is officially in production!" the caption reads.

'American Gods' Casts Blythe Danner in Recurring Role for Season 3 Danner will appear in at least four episodes as Demeter, the Greek goddess of the harvest.

Starz said in a press release that production is underway in Toronto, Canada. The new season will introduce the snowy and eerie small town of Lakeside, Wisc.

American Gods co-stars Emily Browning and Crispin Glover, and will feature new guest stars Dominique Jackson as Mrs. World, Eric Johnson as Lakeside chief of police Chad Mulligan, Marilyn Manson as beserker Johan Wengren, Blythe Danner as Demeter and Herizen Guardiola as Oshun in Season 3.

American Gods is based on the Neil Gaiman novel of the same name. Charles H. Eglee serves as showrunner, with Gaiman as an executive producer.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.