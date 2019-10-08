Netflix Sets 'The End of the F***ing World' Season 2 Premiere Date (PHOTO)

British dark comedy The End of the F***ing World will return in November.

Netflix shared a release date, Nov. 5, and key art for Season 2 in a tweet Tuesday.

The poster features the character Alyssa (Jessica Barden) in a white strapless dress. She is shown sitting in a diner booth across from an urn.

Barden shared a photo of herself in the same dress Tuesday on Instagram.

The End of the F***ing World is based on Charles Forsman's graphic novel of the same name, and initially debuted in the U.K on Channel 4 in October 2017. Netflix released the first season in January 2018.

The TV series, created by Jonathan Entwistle, follows James (Alex Lawther), a 17-year-old boy who believes he is a psychopath. He forms an unlikely romance with Alyssa, his classmate, after initially intending to kill her.

The show co-stars Gemma Whelan, Wunmi Mosaku, Steve Oram, Christine Bottomley, Navin Chowdhry, and Barry Ward.

Entwistle discussed the possibility of Season 2 and moving beyond the graphic novel in an interview with Thrillist in January 2018.

"We're looking at what the people who loved the show are saying, to see how we can unpack that and how we could continue the tone of the show. Because I think that is so crucial: Without the comic as a backbone — we've essentially finished Chuck's story — how do we execute the world ... and still keep it fresh and exciting?" Entwistle said.

"I think a Season 2 would have to involve James and Alyssa somehow. I just love the world of them out there on the road, doing something in a weird world. So for me, any story that we expand keeps them out there somewhere," he added.

The End of the F***ing World Season 2 premieres November 5 — KEY ART: pic.twitter.com/gZ0MPCNTYV — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) October 8, 2019

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.