'The Little Mermaid Live!': See the Cast in Character & Costume (VIDEO)

ABC has released a brief video featuring the ensemble of its upcoming live musical production of The Little Mermaid.

The preview shows cast members in their costumes, including Auli'i Cravalho as the titular heroine Ariel, Queen Latifah as the sea witch Ursula, Shaggy as the crab Sebastian, Graham Phillips as Prince Eric, and John Stamos as Chef Louis.

The program is scheduled to air on the network on Nov. 5.

It is based on the 1989 animated movie with the same name.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.