'Shadowhunters' Producers to Adapt Vampire Series 'House of Night' for TV

House of Night, a young adult vampire book series, will be adapted for TV.

P.C. Cast, who co-wrote the series with her daughter, Kristin Cast, confirmed the news in a tweet Wednesday.

"Kristin and I are thrilled to share our wonderful news with our HoN family!" she wrote.

Deadline said Shadowhunters producers Don Carmody and David Cormican will produce the series for Davis Films. Carmody previously produced the Silent Hill films and three Resident Evil movies for the company.

Kristin and I are thrilled to share our wonderful news with our HoN family!https://t.co/gdeT4JzUaj — PC Cast (@pccastauthor) October 3, 2019

"I am thrilled to have our good friends Don and David join us on this journey to re-create the remarkable universe that P.C. and Kristin have created," Davis Films president Victor Hadida said in a statement.

"We have known and worked together with Samuel and Victor on multiple successful projects over the past fifteen years or longer. We are honored that Victoria asked us to join with him in realizing the vision of these books," Carmody added.

The full House of Night series consists of 16 books, beginning with the 2007 novel Marked. The series follows Zoey Redbird, a 16-year-old fledgling vampire who attends the House of Night boarding school in Tulsa, Okla.

"Kristen and I are thrilled that Don and David have joined Team Cast! We love their work and believe they will respect the House of Night mythos as they bring it alive in a new medium. We're excited to see what the future will bring," P.C. Cast said.

Carmody and Cormican produced Shadowhunters, a supernatural drama based on Cassandra Clare's Mortal Instruments book series. The show ended in May after a three-season run on Freeform.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.